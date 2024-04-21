Exclusive: Chelsea still trust summer signing’s potential despite poor form, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea still trust Nicolas Jackson and feel he’s a signing with important potential, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues brought Jackson in from Villarreal last summer in something of a surprise move, with the young Senegal international not exactly the most proven name, or even viewed as one of the most exciting young players in the world prior to his move to Stamford Bridge.

Still, the 22-year-old has shown some promise in his first season in English football, even if there are some issues in his game that still need to be improved upon if he is to really make it at this level.

Chelsea fans will hope Jackson can improve soon, with the young forward really needing to work on his finishing and composure when it comes to big chances, as he missed several very promising opportunities in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.

A more proven striker might’ve helped Chelsea through to the final, but Romano insists the club are still backing Jackson.

Jackson transfer seen as having good potential, says Romano

“I thought it was unlucky for Chelsea, but also congrats to Man City for how they reacted by winning a difficult game after the Champions League defeat against Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino did a good job again, they this group needs time to perform and also some more experienced player to help the youngsters,” Romano said.

“Nicolas Jackson is being made a bit of a scapegoat after missing some big chances, but it’s his first season, coming from Villarreal, and he’s still very young. We need to understand that players are not robots, it’s been a difficult season for Chelsea but Jackson scored an important number of goals and club believes he has an important potential.

“They will give him time for sure, they are still very happy with a signing they completed for a normal fee.”