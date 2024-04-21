Watch: Jude Bellingham wins El Classico in stoppage time for the second time this season

Jude Bellingham has won El Classico for Real Madrid in the dying moments of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was an enthralling affair, as clashes between Los Blancos and Barcelona always are. But this one was an even better game as a five-goal thriller was won in stoppage time by England’s superstar Jude Bellingham.

Andreas Christensen opened the scoring in the sixth minute, with Vinicius Junior levelling things from the spot 12 minutes later.

And after moments of continuous pressure from Barca, they struck back in front through Fermin Lopez in the 69th minute. But the visitor’s lead was once again equaled. Lucas Vasquez equalised four minutes later.

Just like in the reverse fixture when Bellingham won Real Madrid the game in stoppage time, he did the same thing on Sunday evening at the Bernabeu, highlighting what an incredible and composed talent he is.