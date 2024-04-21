West Ham offered Spanish Champions League winner as manager

West Ham United were reportedly at one point offered the chance to hire a world class, Champions League-winning manager to replace David Moyes, but turned down the opportunity to bring in Luis Enrique, now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Enrique won the treble at Barca back in 2014/15 and followed that up with more trophies after that, while he then impressed during his time in charge of the Spanish national team.

It seems Claret and Hugh have some information on Enrique previously being offered to West Ham to replace Moyes, only for the club to show a lack of ambition and say no.

This is a surprise decision by the Hammers, but Moyes has done some decent work with the club, and deserves credit for winning the Europa Conference League final with them last season.

Enrique, however, could surely have been ideal to take West Ham to another level.