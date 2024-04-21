Manchester United rivalling City for potential €120million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala.

The Germany international is an elite talent who’s really caught the eye at Bayern after previously struggling to make it up from Chelsea’s academy into their first-team.

According to Todo Fichajes, Musiala is now on the radar of the likes of Man Utd, Man City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of this summer.

Musiala is approaching the final two years of his contract at the Allianz Arena, so it makes sense that these big names are seemingly on alert for his signature.

It will be interesting to see how this story progresses, but it perhaps seems like a big challenge for United to be able to lure him to Old Trafford given their current struggles.

Musiala transfer: Can Man United win the race for the Bayern star?

Musiala would likely cost around €120million, according to Todo Fichajes, and it could be difficult for MUFC to afford to spend that much on one player as their squad needs so much surgery overall.

City, by contrast, can probably afford to just focus on signing one player, with Musiala perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, or as an upgrade on Jack Grealish.

This also comes as a report from the Daily Star has linked Bernardo Silva with a possible move away from City, with the Portugal international being linked with the likes of Arsenal.

United might struggle to make as many big sales as so many of their unwanted attacking players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have struggled for form in recent times.

Mason Greenwood is another who could surely leave, though clubs might also be reluctant to move for him despite his resurgence on loan at Getafe this season.