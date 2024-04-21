Newcastle interested in bargain League One striker valued at £2m

Newcastle United are one of a number clubs interested in Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones as they look to bolster their striker options this summer.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson are currently the only recognised first team strikers for Eddie Howe’s side.

Due to financial fair play restrictions the Magpies could be on the lookout for a bargain, and the Peterborough striker could prove to be just that.

Newcastle interested in League One striker

Jones has attracted interested from a number of big clubs according to Chronicle Live, with the 21-year-old scoring 12 times for The Posh this season.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony is reportedly expecting enquiries about the striker in the summer window, with the forward said to be valued at around £2m.

MacAnthony has been discussing Jones’ future and revealed he had confidence in getting a good deal for the striker.

“We have the data which says Ricky is best presser in League One” ,MacAnthony told the Hard Truth podcast.

“Of course he should have 20 goals by now and the fans have a right to moan, but some of it has been over the top.

“If Posh fans don’t want him I will have clubs offering millions for him in the summer. I already have.”

Jones’ pressing could be appealing to Howe who likes to get his side to play a high pressing game, which would suit the striker well if he were to join the club.

Chronicle Live add that Howe will take another look at young striker Yankuba Minteh in pre season following his loan spell at Feyenoord, but the Magpies are still light in the striking department.

Full focus will be on the final six games of the season as Newcastle look to qualify for the Europa League and embark on a European campaign for the second season running.