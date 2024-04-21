The Sunday People reports that Leeds United and Leicester City are interested in Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

According to the outlet’s Sunday report, should the Whites be promoted, they will face off against their Championship opponents for Longstaff services.

Farke has inquired about Longstaff as his St. James’ Park contract is coming to an end.

Journalist Clive Herrington has reported that the interested parties would have to be promoted in order to sign him.

He said: “Leicester have emerged as potential rivals to Leeds for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff.

“Longstaff only has a year left on his contract and while Eddie Howe rates the Tynesider highly. Newcastle may be tempted by an offer of £15-20 million. The chances of Leicester or Leeds landing the 26-year-old hinge on them going up.”