In a crucial encounter down at the bottom of the Premier League, Nottingham Forest were defeated by Everton at Goodison Park.

The clash between the two clubs languished dangerously close to the relegation zone was full of controversy during the match as well as afterwards.

Nottingham Forest had several appeals for penalties in which none were given by on-field referee Anthony Taylor or VAR official Stuart Attwell. And after the game the club’s frustrations spilled over as Forest’s social media account made a quite remarkable and unprofessional post which was aimed at the VAR official, Atwell.

The post stated: “Three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.

“NFFC will now consider its options.”

The FA has since launched an investigation on the football club following these remarks.

Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams reacts to penalty incidents against Everton

After the game Reds’ manager Nuno Espirito Santo doubled down as he backed the club’s social media post.

Additionally, Forest’s full-back Neco Williams made some strong comments about the penalty controversy.

"Clear, blatant penalties" Neco Williams says the top 6 teams who have had those penalties given ? pic.twitter.com/nY6obqlANq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2024

Nevertheless, Everton can sit back and relax having beaten their relegation rivals 2-0 and as a result they are now five points above the drop zone, with a game in hand on Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, and Burnley.