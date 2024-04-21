Nottingham Forest find themselves embroiled in controversy following their defeat to Everton, with the club questioning the integrity of video referee Stuart Attwell on social media.

The 2-0 loss left Nottingham Forest aggrieved over several penalty decisions that did not go their way, prompting a fiery response from the club’s official account on social media.

In a post-match statement, Forest’s social media account criticised Attwell’s handling of the match, citing three penalty decisions that went against them. The club expressed frustration over the lack of intervention from VAR and hinted at potential action against the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The statement raised eyebrows and drew attention from both fans and football authorities alike. Despite initial speculations about legal action against the PGMOL, it appears Forest will now have to answer to the FA for their absurd remarks.

Nottingham Forest manager doubles down on club’s social media post aimed at officials

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo echoed the club’s sentiments, expressing discomfort with the referees’ decisions. Refereeing consultant Mark Clattenburg also weighed in, labeling the decisions as “mind-boggling” and emphasising that referees do not make mistakes deliberately.

The controversy didn’t end with the social media outburst. Assistant coach Rui Pedro Silva’s booking for remonstrating with on-field referee Anthony Taylor highlighted the heated atmosphere of the match.

Forest’s grievances included incidents involving Everton defender Ashley Young, who was at the center of penalty appeals.

Despite the uproar, Nuno Espirito Santo’s focus remains on improving his side’s performance on the pitch. Forest currently sit 17th in the table, trailing Everton by four points with a game in hand. The outcome of the FA’s investigation will be released in due course.