Video: Ryan Gravenberch scores screamer to grab the lead before Diogo Jota scores a third

Ryan Gravenberch has given his side the lead thanks to an unbelievable effort before Diogo Jota made it 3-1.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are on their way to a hard-earned three points at Craven Cottage as they attempt to join Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Trent Alexander-Arnold broke the deadlock with a pinpoint free-kick before Timothy Castagne equalised moments before the half-time break.
Gravenberch then gave Klopp’s side the lead with a thunderbolt before Jota all but secured the game for the Reds.
What a FIRST Premier League goal from Ryan Gravenberch! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vagdge28FJ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2024
JOTAAA! 💥
Liverpool fire ahead past Fulham ⚽ pic.twitter.com/gzXLcSnZ4C
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2024