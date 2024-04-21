Video: Ryan Gravenberch scores screamer to grab the lead before Diogo Jota scores a third

Ryan Gravenberch has given his side the lead thanks to an unbelievable effort before Diogo Jota made it 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on their way to a hard-earned three points at Craven Cottage as they attempt to join Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Trent Alexander-Arnold broke the deadlock with a pinpoint free-kick before Timothy Castagne equalised moments before the half-time break.

Gravenberch then gave Klopp’s side the lead with a thunderbolt before Jota all but secured the game for the Reds.

