‘The news will come out’ – Chelsea star hints at future away from the club

Thiago Silva has hinted at his potential future after his Chelsea side’s devastating defeat against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were knocked out of the FA Cup semi-finals by the treble winners in a game which will be viewed as a missed opportunity from their perspective.

It was clear from the off that Pep Guardiola’s side were still feeling the effects of their gruelling encounter with Real Madrid in the Champions League from a few games prior, as they looked far from their energetic best.

Chelsea had plenty of chances to break the deadlock, with Nicolas Jackson squandering two guilt edge opportunities.

They were eventually made to pay for their wastefulness in the 84th minute when Bernardo Silva guided the ball into the back of the net after a scramble in the box.

Thiago Silva hints at Chelsea future

Thiago Silva was clearly devastated by the result as he was spotted in tears after the final whistle with many questioning his potential future at the club.

At the age of 39, the Brazilian legend has achieved almost everything in the modern game but for the first time in his career, it looks like the years are finally catching up to him.

Silva was asked after the contest about his future in London and gave a very vague answer.

“I’m sad about the result, but sooner or later the news will come out.” He said via talkSPORT.

“I do have a decision made in my mind, but it’s not the moment to share it.”