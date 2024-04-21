Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano expects movement for Man Utd transfer target amid rumoured wage demands

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding Brentford striker Ivan Toney amid links with Manchester United and speculation about what kind of wages he could demand at his next club.

Toney has impressed a great deal during his time at Brentford and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future, especially as he’s heading towards the final year of his contract with the Bees.

Man Utd are a little short of depth up front and Ben Jacobs recently told us about the Red Devils possibly being an option for the England international this summer, while Romano also expects there to be movement for the player.

Romano says Toney is keen to secure a big move, so it could be that we’ll see him leave Brentford in the coming months, even if it’s not yet clear where he’d be moving to.

The Italian journalist also insisted he had no information on Toney’s wage demands, as that would be something for the player and his representatives to sort out.

Toney transfer: What next for the Man Utd target?

Discussing the latest on Toney, Romano said: “I keep having fans asking me about Ivan Toney ahead of this summer as he could be one to watch, but I’m afraid I never comment on salaries and wage demands, guys, I don’t know what Toney is requesting, honestly. This is private stuff between his agents and the clubs, I have no idea.

“Still, there will be movement for sure – Toney has one year left on his contract at Brentford and he wants a top club move but nothing is imminent now, April is still too early.

“As I said a few weeks ago, Man United are still in the early stages of the process to decide what kind of striker they want to sign this summer; experienced or young. Talks are going to take place internally, and Toney will be one of the names available on the market so he could be one to watch.”