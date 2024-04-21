Tottenham are keen on signing Sebastian Szymanski during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Polish midfielder has impressed with his performances for the Turkish club and Spurs are now looking to submit an offer for him at the end of the season.

A report from Fanatik claims that Spurs could offer €20 million for the midfielder this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Fenerbahce our prepared to sanction his departure for the reported offer. Szymanski has been a key player for them, and he has 12 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season.

Szymanski will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham midfield and he could share the creative burden with James Maddison. Spurs have been overly dependent on the 26-year-old since he arrived at the start of the season.

Spurs will need more quality in their squad if they want to win trophies in the coming seasons. They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification. They will need a deeper squad to deal with the increased number of games next season.

Sebastian Szymanski could fancy Tottenham move

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old will be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham as well. It will be a major step up in his career and he would get to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

€20 million would be a bargain for a player of his quality, and it remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit are prepared to let him leave for a knockdown price. They could easily demand a premium for their prized asset.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Spurs should look to sign and forward as well, who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently.