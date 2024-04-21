Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold puts Liverpool ahead with stunning free-kick

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Trent Alexander-Arnold put his side ahead at Craven Cottage with a spectacular free-kick into the top corner.

After last week’s slip-up against Crystal Palace and their early exit from the Europa League midweek, the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp’s side to bounce back against Fulham.

Although many would consider this a pretty straightforward game for the Reds, the timing of the contest alongside the several absences through injury make it a tricky affair.

But Alexander Arnold has helped to calm down the nerves of Liverpool fans with a peach of a free kick into the top corner of Bernd Leno’s goal.

