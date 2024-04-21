Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold puts Liverpool ahead with stunning free-kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold put his side ahead at Craven Cottage with a spectacular free-kick into the top corner.
After last week’s slip-up against Crystal Palace and their early exit from the Europa League midweek, the pressure is on Jurgen Klopp’s side to bounce back against Fulham.
Although many would consider this a pretty straightforward game for the Reds, the timing of the contest alongside the several absences through injury make it a tricky affair.
But Alexander Arnold has helped to calm down the nerves of Liverpool fans with a peach of a free kick into the top corner of Bernd Leno’s goal.
“Joyful execution!” 🤩
Trent Alexander-Arnold with a stunning free-kick for Liverpool 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hUOXSA7zVJ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2024