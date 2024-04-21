Unai Emery issues seven word response to Bayern Munich links

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has reaffirmed his commitment to the club by batting away links to the Bayern Munich job.

Villa boosted their chances of playing Champions League football next season as they beat Bournemouth 3-1 to go six points ahead of Tottenham in the race for fourth.

The Visitors took the lead through Dominic Solanke’s penalty before Villa hit back with goals from Morgan Rogers, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey.

Emery bats away links to Bayern job

Emery is doing a superb job at Villa Park having taken over from Steven Gerrard in October 2022, and has guided Villa to the Uefa Conference League semi finals and the cusp of a top four finish in the Premier League.

The Spaniard had a brilliant spell at Villareal, winning the Europa League, following a difficult time with Arsenal which resulted in him being sacked in November 2019.

However, reports from German Publication Bild claimed the Bayern hold an interest in Emery as they look for a successor to Thomas Tuchel who will leave the club at the end of the season.

Germany manager Juian Nagelsmann had been strongly tipped to return to the Bavarians, but he extended his contract with the national side earlier this week.

Xabi Alonso had been the favourite for the job before revealing he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Zinedine Zidane have been linked with the job.

Following Villa’s 20th league victory of the season Emery was asked in his post match press conference about the links to Bayern.

“I am focused here, 100 per cent”, he replied in emphatic fashion to a directed question about the Bayern job.

Although the former Arsenal manager didn’t directly rule out a future switch to Munich, he made it very clear discussing his future wasn’t in his interests.