Video: Antony angers fans as he is spotted mocking Coventry players after FA Cup win

Manchester United advanced to the final of the FA Cup after defeating Coventry City 4-2 on penalties on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils appeared to be in control, comfortably leading 3-0 until the final quarter of the game, when the Championship side staged a dramatic comeback, scoring three goals in the last 20 minutes, including a 95th-minute equaliser.

The game went to extra-time and then the penalties, where Manchester United ultimately came out victorious.

Erik ten Hag’s side celebrated in full swing as Hojlund scored the winning penalty. However, Antony appeared to cross the line by taunting Coventry players during the celebration.

The Brazilian international, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute, cupped his hand towards his ears in the direction of the opposition players.

Antony is so embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/6osSuA5PA4 — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) April 21, 2024

Man Utd fans didn’t appreciate Antony’s behaviour at all and criticised him for it, with some even labelling the incident as a “disgrace,” stating that he doesn’t represent the values of a Manchester United player.