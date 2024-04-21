Video: Bruno Fernandes with a great finish to make it 3-0

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has sealed the win with a great finish to make it 3-0 against Coventry.

The goal came from a quick counter-attack as Fernandes plays Rashford out wide. He tries to cut inside but is dispossessed however, the ball is deflected in the path of Bruno.

The Portuguese international does brilliantly to work the ball out onto his left foot before striking towards goal. The shot takes a slight deflection before hitting the back of the net.

Watch the goal below:

