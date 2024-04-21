Video: Coventry have scored another! O’Hare’s strike deflects past Onana to make it 2-3

Coventry have scored again inside the space of 10 minutes to make it 2-3.

Manchester United have been on the back foot since Simms goal and the Championshp side has just gone to score another.

Simms is involved again as he drifts out to the left-hand side and receives the ball.

He then cuts inside and passes it out to O’Hare who takes a shot from distance. The strike takes a massive defection off Wan-Bissaka’s head, looping into the air and finding it way into the back of the net.

Can they go and grab an equaliser from here?

