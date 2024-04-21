Video: Fulham equalise seconds before the break

Fulham have clawed their way back into the game thanks to a Timothy Castagne equaliser moments before the half-time whistle.

With things heating up at the top of the Premier League table as the season end draws closer, all eyes turn to Jurgen Klopp’s men as they do battle with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds the lead just after the half-hour mark with an exceptional free-kick from just outside the box.

But Fulham have levelled things up just before the half-time whistle thanks to a calm finish from Castagne.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Fulham 1-1 Liverpool | Castagne FULHAM HAVE EQUALIZED !!!!!!!!!https://t.co/rgJu1ZNPTM — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 21, 2024

Video courtesy of VSport.