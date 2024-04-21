Video- Gary Neville calls for Mark Clattenburg to step down from Nottingham Forest role

Gary Neville has called for Mark Clattenburg to step down from his role at Nottingham Forest immediately following the club’s statement on Premier League officials.

Forest posted a statement on social media criticising referring decisions following their 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, where they feel they should have had three penalties.

The club described the decisions as extremely poor and insinuated VAR official Stuart Atwell was biased because he’s a fan of Luton, who are fighting with Forest to stay up.

Clattenburg was appointed by Forest as a consultant analyst off the back of previous officiating incidents, and his role is to provide insight and analysis to support the club’s claims of contentious refereeing decisions.

Neville has called on Clattenburg to step down in the aftermath of the statement saying if he doesn’t then he is supporting what Forest are saying and implying the VAR official is a cheat because he supports another club.

Watch: Neville calls for Clattenburg to step down