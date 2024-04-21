Video: Idrissa Gueye scores stunning Everton goal

The Everton midfielder has smashed a home a long-range effort to put his side ahead against Nottingham Forest.

With only a handful of games left in this campaign, every point is crucial for Sean Dyche’s side as they fight to keep their head above the drop zone.

Everton welcomed potential relegation candidates Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park on Sunday with a win putting them four points clear of Luton Town in 18th.

They have gotten off to the perfect start with midfielder Idrissa Gueye narrowing the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the area.