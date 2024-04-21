Video: Simms gets one back for Coventry City with a lovely finish

Coventry City have one back and it is Ellis Simms with the goal.

What a moment for the Championship club as they score in Wembley against Manchester United.

It is a brilliantly worked goal. O’Hare passes out wide to Tavares who gets the ball out of his feet and delivers a great ball in.

The ball comes to Simms who produces a great first-time finish on the half-volley into the bottom corner.

