Video: Simms gets one back for Coventry City with a lovely finish

Coventry City have one back and it is Ellis Simms with the goal.
What a moment for the Championship club as they score in Wembley against Manchester United.
It is a brilliantly worked goal. O’Hare passes out wide to Tavares who gets the ball out of his feet and delivers a great ball in.
The ball comes to Simms who produces a great first-time finish on the half-volley into the bottom corner.
Watch the goal below:
What a moment for @Coventry_City ?
Ellis Simms bags at Wembley!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/rPkbxkOC33
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 21, 2024