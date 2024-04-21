Video: Unbelievable scenes as Coventry complete stunning comeback to take the game to extra time

Coventry have came back from 3 goal down to make it 3-3 and take the game to extra-time.

Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes had put Manchester United 3-0 and it looked like it would be a comfortable route into the finals for the Red Devils.

But Coventry had other plans. Simms started the comeback with a great finish in the 71st minute. 8 minutes later, O’Hare’s deflected shot looped past Onana making it 2-3.

And they continued to pressure United and were rewarded as a shot from Binks hit Wan-Bissaka’s arms, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Haji Wright stood up and calmly slotted it past Onana, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to complete the incredible comeback.

Watch the goal below:

Can Coventry go on to win this from here?