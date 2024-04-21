Arsenal cleared to complete attacker transfer for €60m fee, plus €12m-a-year contract

Arsenal have reportedly been given the opportunity to seal the transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, provided they’re ready to pay his €60million asking price.

The Serbia international seems to be available this summer, though not on the cheap, with the Gunners also likely to have to fork up as much as €12m a year for his contract, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Vlahovic has had a decent career in Serie A so far, having really caught the eye when he was at Fiorentina, though not quite as convincingly during his spell at Juve.

Still, at the age of 24, Vlahovic has a very respectable record of 40 goals in 94 games in all competitions since signing for Juventus, so it could be that he still has the potential to improve even further in the next few years.

Arsenal certainly need a new striker after a lack of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season, while Kai Havertz has performed well in that position even if it’s still not clear where he’s best suited to playing or what his long-term role in Mikel Arteta’s side will be.

Vlahovic transfer: Should Arsenal pay €60m for the striker?

The report goes on to suggest that Juventus already have potential replacements in mind to replace Vlahovic, so it seems this deal is there to be done if the Gunners really want to do it.

In truth, even if Vlahovic isn’t the perfect option for AFC, it’s hard to see that many alternatives on the market right now, as the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres would probably be a lot more expensive, while there might also be more competition from other clubs.

Vlahovic seems like he might be worth taking a gamble on, though some fans might rather see someone more proven in the Premier League, such as Ivan Toney or Alexander Isak.