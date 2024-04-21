The Hammers could reportedly look to sign former Tottenham star Dele Alli if Lucas Paqueta does depart in the summer window.

West Ham have had a difficult season after their incredible feat last campaign, winning their first piece of European silverware in the club’s history.

Although they were able to make it to the Europa League quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen last week after losing 3-1 over both legs.

There are now a lot of questions surrounding the club and the future of David Moyes with many West Ham fans voicing their concerns of the Scottish manager.

Regardless of who their manager is, the club will be preparing itself for a busy transfer window both with incoming and outgoings.

Dele Alli could replace Lucas Paqueta

The most likely player expected to leave in the summer is Brazilian midfielder Paqueta who was courted by Manchester City last year only for the deal to fall through due to a betting investigation.

With many already resigned to the midfielder’s departure, speculation about his potential replacement has already arisen with a report from football.london naming former Spurs star, Dele Alli as a potential option.

The English midfielder’s contract expires at Goodison Park at the end of this season, leaving him as a free agent to be potentially snapped up by another Premier League side.