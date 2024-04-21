West Ham United’s pursuit of Julen Lopetegui as their next manager has escalated, with reports suggesting that negotiations between the club and the Spanish tactician have rapidly intensified.

With David Moyes’ contract set to expire at the end of the season and uncertainty looming over his future, West Ham United are wasting no time in planning for a potential change in leadership.

The recent string of disappointing results, including an early exit from the Europa League and a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, has only heightened the sense of urgency at the London Stadium.

As Moyes mulls over his options, the club has turned its attention to Lopetegui, the former manager of Wolves, as their preferred candidate to take the helm.

West Ham United moving quickly to sign Julen Lopetegui

According to reports from Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, discussions between West Ham and Lopetegui have picked up pace in recent hours, indicating a significant step forward in the negotiation process. A proposed three-year contract awaits the 57-year-old, signaling the club’s long-term vision and commitment to stability.

West Ham’s interest in Lopetegui stems from their belief that he possesses the managerial qualities and experience necessary to succeed in the Premier League. With a track record of coaching at the highest level, including stints with Sevilla and Real Madrid, Lopetegui is viewed as a capable leader who can guide the club to greater heights.

Securing the services of Julen Lopetegui would represent a significant coup and a statement of intent as they aim to establish themselves as a force in the Premier League.

Eager to make his mark in English football once again, Lopetegui reportedly sees this opportunity as a chance for redemption following his departure from Wolves.