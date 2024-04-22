Arsenal to hold talks with striker who has 21 league goals this season

Santiago Gimenez has indicated he wants to leave Feyenoord this summer, and Arsenal are scheduled to speak with him about a possible transfer, the Record reports.

While adding a new midfielder and winger to his squad is reportedly on the cards, Mikel Arteta is anticipated to prioritise adding a new clinical striker to his team this summer.

Arteta is expected to address this problem in the summer. Although Arsenal are the Premier League’s top goal scorer this season, they still need a striker who can score 20 or more goals in the league per season.

In recent weeks, a number of players have been linked to a move to the Emirates Stadium, including Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, and Alexander Isak.

Gimenez, nevertheless, has been linked as well to a transfer to Arsenal, and it seems the Gunners are now prepared to increase their interest in the Mexican international.

According to record journalist Alejandro Gomez, Gimenez has finally made up his mind to leave Feyenoord in the summer and will shortly begin negotiations with Arsenal about a potential transfer.

Arsenal face competition to sign Gimenez

The 23-year-old, nevertheless, has other alternatives since, according to the source, he will also speak with Atletico Madrid and Juventus before deciding which of the three teams to join.

Gomez said:

“He feels that his cycle at Feyenoord is over, and he is ready to start activating contact with three very important institutions. The relationship with each of them is different; although there is not one more ahead than the other, there are different levels of interest,”

“They are not speculations, and the Mexican will have to make a decision between Arsenal, Juventus, and Atlético de Madrid.”

The striker would add goals to Arsenal

Gimenez has performed admirably for Feyenoord since the last season.

Among the most lethal attackers in Europe this season, he has 26 goals and 6 assists in all competitions.

His signing might help Arsenal by giving them a reliable goal scorer. And the big break the 23-year-old has been waiting for may finally come.