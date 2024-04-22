Arsenal injury boost as star to make first appearance in many months for U21s tonight

Arsenal have been handed a huge injury boost as Jurrien Timber finally looks ready to return to action for the club in a game this evening.

The Gunners signed Timber from Ajax in the summer but have barely been able to make use of him this season as he picked up a serious injury in the first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

According to the Evening Standard, Timber is now ready to play again as he’s expected to be involved with the Arsenal Under-21s against Blackburn tonight.

This is a huge boost for Arsenal as it means Mikel Arteta could have the chance to use Timber in competitive games towards the end of the season.

Timber injury: Arsenal to benefit from versatile defender’s return

While it might be a bit late for Timber to make a huge impact this season, there is sure to be some benefit from having the Dutchman available as he can help fill in in a number of different positions.

Timber is perhaps most at home at right-back, but he can also play centre-back and left-back to a high standard, so that potentially gives Arteta the chance to rest key players like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior and Ben White at points in the title run-in.

AFC fans can also look forward to Timber hopefully being available more often next season, when the club will hope to once again make major strides forward after the remarkable progress of the last couple of years.

Timber’s injury was a bad one, so he will undoubtedly have to be managed carefully and not rushed back too quickly, but it seems fans can finally start to look forward to the 22-year-old being able to make an impact in the first-team at long last.

Arsenal have had numerous injury problems this season, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu missing a lot of matches.