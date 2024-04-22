Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season and clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on signing him.

A report from the Mirror claims that the defender will cost £50 million this summer and it will be interesting to see which of the three clubs come forward with an official proposal first.

Manchester City need more depth in the left-back department and the 22-year-old defender could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 22-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and the Algerian international is certainly good enough to play for the best teams in the country.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have Oleksandr Zinchenko as the only reliable left-back at the club. Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney are expected to be sold at the end of the season.

The Gunners need to bring in more depth in that position and the Wolves defender seems like the ideal fit.

Liverpool need to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri

Similarly, Liverpool need more depth in the left-back department as well. Andrew Robertson has not been at his best this season and Kostas Tsimikas has been quite underwhelming as well.

The 22-year-old Wolves defender will not only help them improve defensively, he will add some much needed cutting edge going forward as well. He has been quite impressive at both ends of the pitch this season.

The opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will be quite tempting for the young defender and he will want to compete for trophies with them. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Meanwhile, the £50 million asking price is a premium and the three clubs might want to sign the defender for a more reasonable price.