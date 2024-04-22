Barcelona have joined the race to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

The star striker is enjoying an incredible season for the Magpies, having scored 21 goals across all competitions this season.

17 of those goals have come in the Premier League, just three behind Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer, who lead the top scorers list with 20 goals.

Since joining Newcastle in 2022 for a fee of £60m, he has made a significant impact at the club, scoring 31 goals in 64 games and assisting another 4.

His brilliant performances have attracted interest from several top clubs in the league including Tottenham and Arsenal.

And as per the latest report, Barcelona are now also eyeing a move for him.

Barcelona want Isak to replace Lewandowski

According to The Sun, the La Liga giants have identified Isak as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

And the Catalan based club believes the Magpies could be forced to sell him due to their need to balance the books in order to adhere with the financial regulations.

The report states that as per their source, Barcelona have been scouting him since Christmas, and see him as someone who can lead their attack for the next three or four years.

It further adds that a move to Barcelona will be hard to turn down for the player.

Alexander Isak will cost a significant fee

It’s believed that Isak would cost the potential suitors around £90m, but the Catalan giants would be prepared to try and strike a deal with the Magpies.

Although, given Newcastle’s need to sell him, perhaps there will be room for negotiations.

However, with Barcelona’s own financial troubles, it remains to be seen whether they can afford to spend that much on a player.