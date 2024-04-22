Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation regarding Trevoh Chalobah and his future at Chelsea after recently getting more of a run in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

For a while, it seemed obvious that Chalobah didn’t have a future at Stamford Bridge after barely featuring for the Blues for a long time, but he’s recently done well since getting more opportunities in Pochettino’s starting line up.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano stated his understanding that it still seems likely that Chalobah will be leaving Chelsea this summer.

It’s not yet clear where the 24-year-old could go, but he’s shown that he can perform to a high standard at this level, and there’ll surely be a few clubs ready to move for him if he is indeed available at the end of this season.

This might not be entirely popular with Chelsea fans, but Romano says that the west London giants want to make some profit from the player, while Chalobah himself will understandably be keen to leave and ensure he’s going somewhere where he can be more sure of starting games on a regular basis.

Chalobah transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

Discussing Chalobah’s future and if recent developments had changed things, Romano said: “Another defender who could be one to watch on the market this summer is Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, and I thought I’d clarify his situation as some fans have been asking me if his situation could change now that he’s been playing more often recently, and performing well in Mauricio Pochettino’s line up.

“My understanding is that the expectation is still for Chalobah to leave, so that Chelsea can make profit and for Chalobah to be a regular starter. Having said that, it was the same in January and didn’t happen at that time because you need to make all parties happy to make the deal happen.

“I’ve spoken about interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest in the past, but there’s nothing happening now. Let’s see who’s going to move on that, at the moment there is nothing concrete yet in terms of talks.”