Chelsea Transfer News: Blues decide future of two of their young stars

At the end of the season, Chelsea are reportedly keen to part ways with Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja.

Both Chalobah and Broja are expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

At this point in his career, Broja—who is now on loan at Fulham—needs to play frequently.

It would be best for his growth to leave Chelsea. He must focus on playing on a regular basis.

He will have many chances to sign with a major club in the future if he can reach his full potential in the upcoming seasons.

Trevoh Chalobah, meanwhile, has to concentrate on getting more playing time at this point. For better growth of his career, he needs to consider a move away from Stamford Bridge.

During his few appearances for Chelsea, he shown his talent for English football, and most teams in the league could use him.

Chelsea need to raise funds in the summer

The Blues will need to generate money this summer in order to pay for their own signings.

After their recent periods of unrestricted spending, they will now need to adhere to the financial laws.

They are not expected to have Broja and Chalobah as regular starters, thus it makes sense for the Blues to cash in on both the players.

Chelsea would benefit from their sales

Their sale would be added to their accounts as pure profit since both the players are homegrown.

It will be interesting to watch how things work out in the next weeks as Chelsea prepare themselves for a busy summer window.

Both the players have shown how talented they are and they should be playing for a team where they can get regular playing time instead of spending minutes on the bench.

Chelsea desperately need to raise funds in the summer and their sale could benefit both the club and the players.