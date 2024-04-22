Chelsea facing injury crisis after FA Cup defeat as trio doubtful for Arsenal clash

Chelsea were dealt the blow of losing the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at the weekend, with Bernardo Silva’s late goal giving the holders a narrow 1-0 victory at Wembley.

There could be further bad news for Chelsea, however, as it now looks like key trio Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku could all be doubtful for tomorrow night’s big game away to Arsenal in the Premier League.

While fans of Man City and Man United will now be focusing on how to buy tickets to the FA Cup Final as they prepare to meet at Wembley in a repeat of last year’s final, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be wondering what his side’s run to the semi-finals of the competition might end up doing to his players’ fitness for an important league run-in coming up.

See below as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Palmer, Gusto and Nkunku ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium…

Chelsea really need to start picking up points if they are to solidify their grip on a top-half finish, while a place in Europe could still be up for grabs if they end strongly and get a few favours from results elsewhere.

Arsenal will no doubt be the favourites when they host the Blues tomorrow evening, but having the likes of Palmer, Gusto and Nkunku involved would make a big difference to Pochettino’s side’s hopes.

Chelsea injury blow ahead of Arsenal clash

Palmer in particular has been almost unplayable this season, proving one of the most astute signings made by any Premier League club as he surprisingly fights Man City striker Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot.

CFC are a very different team without the young England international involved, so few will give them much of a hope of getting anything from the Arsenal game if he doesn’t recover from illness in time.