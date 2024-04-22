Exclusive: Liverpool handed major transfer boost with Fabrizio Romano’s FFP claim

Liverpool look to have been handed a positive transfer update regarding star player Luis Diaz as it seems Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford him due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano clarified the recent Diaz to Barca links, playing down the likelihood of the Colombia international being affordable for the Catalan giants.

Diaz has been a star performer for Liverpool since he joined from Porto a few years ago, and fans will no doubt be desperate not to lose him this summer, especially as it already promises to be a challenging few months ahead.

Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down as manager at the end of this campaign and it won’t be easy for whoever comes in next to continue his great work at Anfield, especially if there are then also doubts about key players like Diaz.

Diaz transfer looks unaffordable for Barcelona

Still, in a boost for Liverpool, it seems there’s little prospect of Barcelona being able to sign Diaz at the moment.

Discussing the 27-year-old winger’s future, Romano said: “Staying with Barcelona for a moment, we’ve also had fresh rumours about Luis Diaz reportedly wanting to join from Liverpool.

“This is not what I’m hearing, though – Diaz is crucial player for Liverpool and also, for Barca to pay for a player like Diaz with their Financial Fair Play situation…I think that could be quite difficult.”

Barca could do with improving their squad this summer as they have just been knocked out of the Champions League and are surely too far behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, with a revamp of this squad needed, along with a new manager as Xavi announced he’d be leaving his role once the season comes to an end.