Tottenham are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of highly-rated young Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, though the player himself would rather join Chelsea.

Dorgu has spoken publicly about Chelsea being his dream club in a recent interview with Flashscore, though for the moment it does not seem that the Blues are actually looking into a deal for the Denmark Under-21 international.

Spurs, by contrast, have supposedly initiated contact over signing Doku, who would likely cost around €20million, according to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Dorgu looks like a player with a big future in the game, but it seems Tottenham are not alone in pursuing the 19-year-old ahead of this summer.

The report also names clubs like Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid as suitors for the teenager, so Spurs might struggle to get this deal over the line.

THFC have done well, however, to sign some top young talents in recent times, and Dorgu would be another who could be an ideal fit for their system for the present and future.

Dorgu transfer: Should Chelsea enter the running?

Dorgu could surely also be a player that Chelsea would do well to consider, however, as the Blues aren’t exactly blessed with the best options at left-back.

Marc Cucurella has been poor since joining CFC from Brighton last season, while Ben Chilwell has had trouble staying fit, so doesn’t seem like the most reliable long-term option for the club in that area of the pitch.

Still, Chelsea might be worried about signing yet another player who is perhaps not quite ready to be a regular starter for a club with ambitions of challenging for the Premier League title and playing in the Champions League.

Owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have invested a lot in similar young talents who are yet to deliver, so they may now move towards a few more proven players to balance that.