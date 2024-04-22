Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is making headlines back in his native Netherlands for all the wrong reasons amid angry complaints about the properties he’s renting out.

Gakpo is a key player for the Reds and has shone since joining them from PSV last season, though it seems he’s not earning a great reputation for his off-the-field business ventures.

Gakpo has invested in a significant property portfolio, which has driven up rents in the area of Holland he’s letting apartments out in, even though they seem to be in pretty poor condition.

There have been numerous very serious complaints made by his tenants, who claim the homes are not fit for human habitation.

As well as being small and cramped, it seems Gakpo’s properties also have problems with rats, mice and other vermin.

LFC have not commented on the allegations being made here, and neither has Gakpo’s agent, but it doesn’t sound good if it’s all true.

Gakpo can surely use the considerable money he earns to put more care and effort into making his properties a good enough standard for people to live in, so one hopes these complaints being made can lead to a positive outcome for them.