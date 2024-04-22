According to Jamie Carragher, Erik ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford will come to an end following Manchester United’s fortunate victory over Coventry City.

In Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, the Red Devils overcame a thrilling comeback from the lower league team to win on penalties, but it might not be enough to guarantee the manager’s job past this summer.

As the end of his disastrous second campaign in England draws near, Ten Hag is already in dangerous territory.

Man United crashed out of the Champions League group stages this season, and they currently sit eighth in the Premier League standings, barely securing European status.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s new part-owner, was seated next to Avram Glazer at Wembley as the two titans of the boardroom witnessed Man United give up a 3-0 lead against Championship team Coventry before narrowly winning on penalties.

Furthermore, according to Liverpool great Carragher, Ten Hag won’t be able to come back because of the seriousness of the performance.

“I think that result today has just cost a Manchester United manager his job,” he told Sky Sports, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“I don’t see how Erik ten Hag stays. It’s just performance after performance. I would imagine that is probably the most embarrassed dressing room of a team that has just won a big game.”

Man United should be concerned about their performance

Man United were easily winning the semifinal with goals from Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire.

However, Coventry scored three goals in the last 20 minutes of the match to turn around the tie.

After extra-time, the match went to a penalty shoot out which the Red Devils won.

But their performance should be a concerning matter for the team, the management and the owners.

To play like that against a Championship team when you are three goals up is a matter of grave concern.