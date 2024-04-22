Jamie Carragher has praised Chris Wood for his performances this season.

Wood joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Newcastle back in January 2023 and quickly impressed at his new club leading to the move becoming permanent for £15 million.

Since joining Forest, Wood has scored 14 and assisted 1 in 38 games so far. In contrast, he only scored 5 in 39 games at Newcastle.

He is having a great season, having scored 12 in the league, including a hat-trick against his former club Newcastle earlier in the season.

And his performances have left many impressed, including former Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher praises Chris Wood

While covering the Nottingham Forest vs Everton game for Sky Sports, Carragher heaped praise at Wood, claiming that he has been a revelation for the club since joining.

He said:

“Chris Wood, he has been a revelation since he came here from Newcastle.”

“He found it tough at Newcastle, but he has been fantastic for Forest since he came in.”

Nottingham Forest’s tweet causes off the pitch drama

Nottingham Forest’s match against Everton ended up in a controversial defeat, with Forest being denied 3 blatant penalties.

Despite being clear fouls, the VAR official decided to rule against them which has resulted in a lot of drama off the pitch.

Forest made a no nonsense statement after the game, accusing the officials of bias and questioning their integrity.

Since then, the FA has launched an investigation against the club and the Premier League has also issued a statement against them.