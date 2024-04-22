Lille striker Jonathan David could be one to watch in this summer’s transfer window amid rumours of interest from Chelsea, as he’s approaching the final year of his contract with his current club.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

David has impressed during his time in the French top flight, but he’s somewhat surprisingly yet to earn himself a move to a bigger club, despite there often being many rumours about interest in him from the Premier League and beyond.

Responding to recent links with Chelsea and Napoli, Romano played down the latest speculation, saying he wasn’t aware of anything confirmed on those two clubs, though he did make it clear that the Canada international could be a name to keep an eye on this summer due to his contract situation with Lille.

Jonathan David transfer could be one to watch this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Discussing David’s future, Romano said: “Another Chelsea story that I wouldn’t read too much into at the moment involves links with Lille striker Jonathan David. I’m aware there has been speculation about the Canadian forward being on Chelsea’s radar, but also being of interest to Napoli as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

“I have no confirmation about Napoli negotiations at this stage. Of course many clubs appreciate David so I’m sure he will be one to watch this summer with one year left on his contract, but Napoli have not decided their main target as striker yet. It’s the same for Chelsea – there is no concrete update on my side.”

David could be a decent option for CFC to consider, but one imagines there might be other names that are higher up their list.

Still, with the Blues facing another season out of European competition, they probably can’t be too picky this summer as they urgently need to strengthen up front after Nicolas Jackson’s highly unconvincing first season at Stamford Bridge.