With the race for promotion about to come to a conclusion in the Championship, Leeds United have already got one eye on their transfer business.

Their transfer business is set to to get more clear once they have clarity over promotion to the Premier League and what their status will be next season.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville have been linked with a move away from Elland Road after an impressive season for the Whites.

Should Leeds fail to get promoted, it will be difficult for them to keep a hold of their best players.

After spending this season on loan at Everton, Jack Harrison is expected to be sold this summer in a permanent transfer, according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider.

Farke is reportedly choosing to stick with his current wingers rather than go to the former Manchester City player.

It is unclear how much the Elland Road club will be willing to demand for Harrison this summer, and if Everton or another team would be the preferred choice.

Offloading Harrison would help Leeds financially

Leeds would, however, at least get rid of his £40,000 a week salary and ease some burden on their finances.

The player has found it difficult to regain his best form at Everton this season, with injuries hampering his season at Goodison Park.

He scored five goals and assisted seven more last season, showing how good he can be in the top flight of England.

Leeds loanee has not been at his best this season

Harrison has only contributed to six Premier League goals this season, after scoring three goals and assisting three more.

His Everton side has been involved in a relegation battle all season with the Blues getting their points deducted for failing to comply with the profit and sustainability rules.

After winning against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, the Merseyside club has taken a significant step towards Premier League safety.