Leeds United are reportedly willing to entertain offers for Willy Gnonto in the upcoming transfer window, provided the price is right.

According to Football Insider, the club has set a valuation of £20-30 million for the talented youngster, and they would be prepared to consider offers at the higher end of that range.

It suggests that other clubs are closely monitoring Gnonto’s situation, with Premier League clubs among those showing interest.

The report also claims that Premier League clubs have shown interest in his teammates Ethan Ampadu, Crysencio Summerville and Joe Rodon as well.

Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League could help them keep hold of star players

Leeds are not overly keen on parting ways with Gnonto, and promotion back to the Premier League will certainly help them keep hold of their best players.

Currently, they findd themselves embroiled in a fiercely contested battle for direct promotion.

Sitting in 3rd place in the table with 87 points, they are just 2 points behind 2nd-placed Ipswich Town and 4 points adrift of league leaders Leicester City.