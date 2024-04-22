Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

A report from HITC claims that Liverpool officials were in Portugal yesterday to run the rule over the Swedish international striker.

The 25-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season and he is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world right now.

It is no surprise that Liverpool are keeping tabs on him, especially with the way players like Darwin Nunez have performed. The Uruguayan international has impressed this season but he is not a reliable finisher and he has missed several big chances throughout the season. Liverpool need a natural finisher to lead the line for them and the former Coventry City striker would be ideal.

Liverpool scouts watched the player in action against Vitoria Guimaraes and they will surely be impressed with his performance after he scored a brace in a 3-0 win.

The 25-year-old striker has already scored 38 goals in all competitions this season and he has 16 assists to his name as well.

Viktor Gyokeres could fancy Liverpool move

The opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool will be an attractive proposition for him and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with the Portuguese club.

Gyokeres has a long term contract with them and Sporting CP are under no pressure to sell him. They could easily demand for his €100 million release clause to be paid in full. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer. His contract will expire in 2025 and Liverpool could cash in on him if he does not sign an extension. They will have to replace the Egyptian’s end product and signing a top class goal scorer should be one of their priorities in the summer.