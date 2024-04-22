Liverpool manager target Ruben Amorim drops hint over future

Ruben Amorim, who is still the favourite to take over as manager of Liverpool after the season, has remained silent about his plans.

Following a 3-0 victory over Vitoria Guimares, Amorim’s Sporting CP moved one step closer to becoming the Portuguese champions.

With four games remaining, the Lions lead the standings by a margin of ten points.

They may win the title at the Estádio do Dragão when they play Porto, their bitter rivals, next.

Amorim is still very much in the running to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s manager at the end of this season.

After helping Bayer Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title and qualifying for the Europa League semifinals, Xabi Alonso said he will stay with the German club, making the 39-year-old the Reds’ top target.

There’s no way Amorim would continue at Sporting in the summer, according to Portuguese reporter Pedro Sepulveda, who also thinks the Reds’ project has attracted the manager.

❗️Frederico Varandas, President of @SportingCP , wants to keep Rúben Amorim at Sporting, as reported by @ojogo , but there is no chance. Amorim will leave Sporting at the end of the season. ⏳ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Amorim is number’s 1 target of @LFC and he likes the project. pic.twitter.com/J8gz6puC8X — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 20, 2024

Amorim downplayed the rumours again in an interview with O Jogo, however he did not rule out the possibility of moving to Anfield.

Amorim said: “The main objective is to become champion as quickly as possible. We have to respond to this incredible environment. We have a very difficult game at Dragão against a team and coach with an always strong identity.

“There’s the stress of the game and then sometimes we forget to live things. It was in stoppage time, it’s about remembering and keeping the feeling. These are important moments in our lives. I don’t think they would give us three in a minute. I think they were fantastic.”

“I have a contract. Changing the paradigm we are changing, but it’s something longer in history. It would be nice not to have that difference between championships. Nothing has changed. I’ll be here next week.”

Amorim is the favourite to become the new Liverpool boss

Amorim mentioned he will be here next week, but the questions remains, will he be at Sporting next season?

After Alonso’s rejection of the Reds, he is the outstanding favourite to replace Klopp at Anfield.

With the end of the season approaching fast, Liverpool will need to make a decision soon.

It could be possible since both Sporting and Liverpool are currently involved in title races, the clubs are holding on revealing their decisions.

Once the dust has settled, the situation will be clearer about the next Liverpool manager.