Liverpool are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and they are keen on Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande.

The two defenders have impressed with their performance performances for Sporting CP and a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool want to sign them both at the end of the season.

Inacio has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Diomande has an €80 million release clause. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay €140 million for the two players.

There is no doubt that Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially with Joel Matip leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Liverpool will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and spending a substantial amount of money on two defenders might not be a wise decision.

Liverpool must look to sign Goncalo Inacio

They should look to sign one quality central defender and Inacio would be the ideal fit for them. The Portuguese international is versatile enough to operate as a left back as well. He will add versatility and tactical flexibility to the side. Inacio is more developed than Diomande right now, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He will be available for a more reasonable fee as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool come forward with an official proposal to sign the two players in the coming weeks. Inacio has the ability to justify the €60 million investment in the coming seasons and a move to Liverpool will be an exciting opportunity for him.

Diomande is a prodigious talent as well and he could establish himself as one of the best defenders in European football with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.