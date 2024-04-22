Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff as a potential replacement for Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

There are some doubts over whether or not the Foxes will keep hold of Ndidi, and it seems Longstaff is emerging as realistic target due to being in the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

This means Longstaff could move on the cheap this summer or as a free agent in a year’s time, according to latest reports.

Ndidi has been a key player for Leicester for a number of years now so won’t be easy to replace, but a proven and experienced player like Longstaff looks ideal to do the job.

Enzo Maresca’s side are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League for next season, so it will be crucial for them to do good summer planning now in preparation for returning to the top flight.