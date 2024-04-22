Leicester given boost in pursuit of Wilfred Ndidi replacement as Newcastle ace nears end of contract

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff as a potential replacement for Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

There are some doubts over whether or not the Foxes will keep hold of Ndidi, and it seems Longstaff is emerging as realistic target due to being in the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

This means Longstaff could move on the cheap this summer or as a free agent in a year’s time, according to latest reports.

Ndidi has been a key player for Leicester for a number of years now so won’t be easy to replace, but a proven and experienced player like Longstaff looks ideal to do the job.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds decide to offload £40k-a-week player in permanent deal
Chelsea facing injury crisis after FA Cup defeat as trio doubtful for Arsenal clash
Arsenal injury boost as star to make first appearance in many months for U21s tonight

Enzo Maresca’s side are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League for next season, so it will be crucial for them to do good summer planning now in preparation for returning to the top flight.

More Stories Wilfred Ndidi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.