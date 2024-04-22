Man City considering Liverpool target to succeed Pep Guardiola

As they prepare for life after Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have added a Liverpool target to their manager shortlist.

According to Diario AS, Man City are one of the teams considering Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool were interested in appointing the Bayer Leverkusen manager this season, but he finally chose to stay with his team.

Since Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to quit the Liverpool job at the end of the season, the Reds have been busy looking for his successor.

Alonso was one of the managers they were seriously looking to appoint but the former Liverpool midfielder decided to stay with the Bundesliga club.

Since then, Alonso has won the Bundesliga—Leverkusen’s first—which has only helped to further solidify his already stellar reputation.

Man City face competition for the Leverkusen manager

Clubs are already lined up for his signature, so there will most likely be a race for it next year.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich may make a move for him next year if things don’t work out at both the clubs. They have been joined by Real Madrid in the chase to appoint Alonso.

However, Man City are the most interesting name in the list of clubs chasing the Leverkusen manager.

There is currently no assurance that Pep Guardiola will sign a new contract; his current one has one year left on it.

Man City shortlist Alonso as their next potential manager

Therefore, Man City have to be looking for possible alternatives, and Alonso is actually the best one available.

More than any manager in recent memory, the Spaniard is in high demand.

It’s long been stated that his professional goal was to manage one of his former teams; he most likely didn’t anticipate having all three call him at once, though.

However, Man City surely have the pulling power. Of course, that relies on Alonso himself as to whether it’s sufficient to surpass what the others possess.