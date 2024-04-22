Man United contact former Premier League manager to replace ten Hag

According to Kicker, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, part-owner of Manchester United, has reached out to former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel about taking over at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe has reportedly enquired about Tuchel’s committment for the upcoming season, assessing his desire in leading the Red Devils, even if Tuchel is currently concentrated on Bayern Munich.

After losing the Bundesliga title race allowing Bayer Leverkusen to win their first title, Tuchel was fired from Bayern Munich.

At the end of the current campaign, the 50-year-old is leaving Die Rekordmeister and may find a position in England, where his credibility is still strong.

Even with Bayern’s difficulties, Tuchel’s standing as a top manager is untarnished.

After taking over in the middle of the 2020–21 season, Tuchel guided Chelsea to their second Champions League title.

In his first season in England, he also guided them to the FA Cup final, where they were defeated by Leicester City.

The next season, the former manager of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, and he advanced to the finals of both domestic cups.

Man United co-owner is an admirer of Tuchel

Tuchel is an experienced manager and among Europe’s top managers.

Ratcliffe is apparently a fan of his, and his approach is ideal for cup competitions.

But according to the report, Ratcliffe hasn’t decided on Ten Hag yet.

Ratcliffe completed the London marathon yesterday before witnessing Man United win the FA Cup semifinal against Coventry City in a closely contested encounter.

Man United can still win a trophy in a disappointing season

With an FA Cup final against Manchester City scheduled, the Dutch manager has given himself another opportunity to win a trophy following a turbulent second season with the Reds.

Man United avoided the ultimate embarrassment after losing a three goal lead against Coventry City in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils eventually won the match on penalties but their performance has been heavily criticised by ex-players and pundits.