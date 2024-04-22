Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the midfielder will be out of contract this summer and he has been linked with a free transfer away from the club. The Italian outfit are open to extending his stay at the club, but Rabiot will not sign an extension until he is given a clear picture of the club’s ambition and plans going forward.

It will be interesting to see if the Italians can convince him to sign a new deal with them before the end of the season. The report adds that Manchester United and Newcastle have already initiated contacts to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer.

Signing a player of his quality for free would represent an excellent bargain and the English clubs would do well to secure his services. Rabiot has proven his quality for club and country and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football.

Man United and Newcastle need Adrien Rabiot

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Manchester United must look to bring in a quality central midfielder who will add physicality and control in the middle of the park. Rabiot will add composure to their passing as well and help them control the tempo of the game.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need quality and depth in the middle of the park and signing the experienced French international could improve them immensely.

Both clubs are likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification next season and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the 2022 World Cup finalist to join them.

The midfielder currently earns €7 million per season at the Italian club and he is looking for a substantial pay rise. There is no doubt that Manchester United and Newcastle have the finances to offer him a lucrative contract.