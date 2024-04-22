Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club and Newcastle have been mentioned as a potential destination.

Former Premier League striker Louis Saha believes that the 24-year-old midfielder could soon move on to another club and a move to Newcastle might be ideal for him.

“He is a very impressive player,” Saha said. “I think he has shown talent but as well very aggressive, capable of getting the ball very high on the field for his strikers, so he provides a good link with Chris Wood at the top. He is a very good leader. He is capable of creating chances for people and he is very clever. “I think he is on his way to maybe other suitors. I am very very impressed.”

Gibbs-White has impressed with his performances in the Premier League season and he deserves to play for a bigger club with more ambition.

Newcastle need a quality playmaker like him and the 24-year-old would be a superb acquisition. He is enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Newcastle midfield.

Even though Newcastle have had a disappointing season this year, they have a quality squad and the resources to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world right now and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting.

Gibbs-White should join Newcastle

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle come forward with an offer to sign him at the end of the season. They have to finances to get the deal done.

Gibbs-White is entering the peak years of his career and he needs to join a club where he can realise his ambitions. Nottingham Forest has had a disappointing season so far and they are involved in the relegation battle.

It remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction the departure of a key player at the end of the season.