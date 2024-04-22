Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

David Raya is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for the North London club and Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order. The 25-year-old has not been a regular starter and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. An exit from Arsenal would be ideal for his development.

Newcastle United have been linked with the move for the goalkeeper but he is valued at £60 million. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to spend that kind of money for the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

There is no doubt that they need more quality in the goalkeeping department, and Ramsdale could be their first-choice goalkeeper. He could compete with Nick Pope for the starting spot. The competition for places will help Newcastle improve as a squad.

However, the reported asking price seems exorbitant and it would be highly unlikely if any club agreed to pay that kind of money for the Arsenal goalkeeper. The North London club will have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Newcastle move would be ideal for Aaron Ramsdale

A move to Newcastle could be an exciting opportunity for the English goalkeeper. They have the resources to put together a formidable squad and they are likely to challenge for trophies in the coming season. Any player will be excited to be a part of their project.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Newcastle need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window and a goalkeeper like Ramsdale will certainly certainly help them improve next season.