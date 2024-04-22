Jeff Stelling slams referee’s decision to not send Manchester United player off against Coventry City

Jeff Stelling believes Manchester United goalkeeper should not even have been on the pitch to win the FA Cup semi-final for the Red Devils.

United saw themselves take a comfortable 3-0 lead against Coventry City in what looked like a one-sided game. That is until the Championship side staged a remarkable comeback.

Coventry scored thrice in the final 25 minutes to cancel out goals from McTominay, Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

Simms started that comeback with a goal on the half-volley, before O’Hare’s long-rage strike took a big deflection and looped over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

And in stoppage time, a handball from Wan Bissaka resulted in a penalty which Haji Wright expertly scored to take the game to extra-time.

Coventry did not stop there, they scored again the dying minutes of the extra-time only for the goal to be controversially disallowed by the VAR for offside, in what was a devastating moment for the club.

The game went to penalties which Manchester United ended up winning, Andre Onana coming out as the hero.

However, pundit Jeff Stelling claims that the goalkeeper should have been sent off earlier in the game.

Should Onana have been sent off in normal time?

The former Soccer Saturday host believes that Onana should have seen a red for time-wasting. He picked up a yellow late in normal time for deliberately delaying restart.

And right after the booking, he went behind the goal to drink water, further delaying the taking of a goal kick.

He told talkSPORT:

“By the way, just one thing that never gets mentioned, gets overlooked, I just want to say Andre Onana shouldn’t have been on the field for the penalty shootout.”

“He’s been given a yellow card after 85 minutes by Rob Jones. And what does he do? He goes behind his goal, picks up his water bottle, takes a drink of water.

“If Rob Jones had had any bottle, he’d have shown him another yellow card immediately because the goalkeeper was taking the mickey out of the referee.”